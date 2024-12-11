A pro-Democrat Facebook page shared a photo mocking people who are seemingly “upset” that Luigi Mangione, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect, has been turned into a “folk hero.”

In a post on Facebook, the page called, “The Other 98%” shared a photo stating that people who were angry that Mangione was being praised for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson now knew how Democrats felt when Kyle Rittenhouse was turned into a hero.

“To people upset about Luigi being made into a folk hero. Now you know how we felt when you made Kyle Rittenhouse into one,” the post from the Facebook page said.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, days after law enforcement officials began searching for the suspect behind the murder of Thompson.

As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported, Mangione had reportedly been suffering from “debilitating pain” and had undergone back surgery a year ago.

The New York Times reported the back surgery and People magazine reported that one of Mangione’s acquaintances, R.J. Martin, met Mangione in 2022 and observed his pain was so intense he had to “switch out his mattress” to try to get relief.

Mangione also reportedly had a manifesto in which he criticized the United States healthcare system.

As Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported, the audience at Jon Stewart’s Daily Show, booed after it was revealed that Mangione had been captured.

In response to people who have celebrated Mangione, actor Michael Rapaport released an Instagram video, slamming people for idolizing Mangione, and described Mangione as a “sick fuck” and a “sick, white privileged, valedictorian, cold blooded killing fuck.”