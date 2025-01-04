Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien says the H-1B visa program “displaces” Americans from their jobs while allowing billionaires at the top of corporations to exploit foreign workers.

Amid debate regarding the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to import hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, primarily from India, to take white-collar American jobs, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted the program as nothing more than an outsourcing scheme.

“The main function of the H-1B visa program and other guest worker initiatives is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’ but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad.”

The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make,” Sanders wrote:

If there is really a shortage of skilled tech workers in America, why did Tesla lay-off over 7,500 American workers this year – including many software developers and engineers at its factory in Austin, Texas – while being approved to employ thousands of H-1B guest workers? [Emphasis added]

In response, O’Brien took to X and said he “100%” agreed with Sanders.

“The H-1B guest worker visa program displaces U.S. workers and allows billionaire tech employers to exploit foreign workers,” O’Brien wrote.

The H-1B visa program, research has repeatedly found, is often used as a huge labor savings scheme for Fortune 500 corporations.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the United States at any given moment.

Research published in the September issue of the Journal of Business Ethics reviewed wage data comparing starting wages for foreign H-1B visa workers with those of their American counterparts. The data showed that foreign H-1B visa workers were paid 10 percent less than Americans doing the same work.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.