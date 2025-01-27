Outrage After Palestinian President Congratulates Freed Terrorist, Child Murderer

Outrage erupted after the Palestinian leader commended Yasser Abu Bakr, a convicted murderer who was released in Israel’s ceasefire deal with the terrorist group Hamas.

Long-serving Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas called Yasser Abu Bakr, a former prisoner convicted of deadly terror attacks on Israelis, to congratulate him after his release under a ceasefire deal, according to Israeli media reports.

Abu Bakr had been serving a 115-year sentence for his involvement in attacks that killed Israeli civilians, including a nine-month-old infant. In a recording, Abbas reportedly praised Abu Bakr for enduring imprisonment “for the Palestinian nation,” suggesting his sentence was unjust.

The call drew sharp criticism from Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who labeled Abbas “a supporter of terror” and dismissed the Palestinian Authority as a viable alternative to Hamas.

Many others also slammed Abbas — who has remained president for over 20 years despite a four-year term limit — accusing him of glorifying violence and undermining peace efforts.

“Abbas is a corrupt, terrorist pig,” declared conservative commentator Mark Levin.

“Remember this the next time someone tells you Abbas is a ‘partner for peace,’” wrote speechwriter Aviva Klompas.

“When the Palestinian Authority denounces Trump’s plan to move Gazans to Egypt & Jordan, we should remind them of YESTERDAY when their leader Mahmoud Abbas called released terrorist Yasser Abu Bakr to congratulate him. He was sentenced to 115 years in jail for murdering three Israelis, including a 9-month-old baby,” noted radio host Ari Hoffman.

Recently, Israel freed 200 prisoners, many serving life sentences, in exchange for four female IDF hostages under a ceasefire deal following Hamas’s October 7 massacre. The terrorist organization and other groups celebrated the releases, while Israel remains wary of the implications for future peace efforts.

The radical Palestinian Authority, which was established to govern the Palestinian territories, openly supports terror activities against the Jewish state and promotes anti-Israeli sentiments through media and education.

Under Mahmoud Abbas, and its associated factions, including Fatah and the PLO, the PA has consistently shown through their actions, policies, and rhetoric that they do not align with the principles of peace.

Far from being moderate, these groups support and celebrate violence against Israel, incite hatred through various platforms, and continue to reject peace initiatives, perpetuating conflict rather than seeking resolution.

In 2018, the Trump administration cut aid to the Palestinians over its boycott of the U.S. as well as its “pay-for-slay” scheme, whereby the PA is reported to have allocated nearly $3 million to families of deceased Hamas terrorists as part of a program compensating those involved in terrorist acts, with additional funds for the families and imprisoned members. This payout is part of the “Martyrs’ Fund” initiative, wherein financial rewards are granted for carrying out terrorist attacks, with higher compensation for more destructive acts.

In 2023, governments and leaders across the globe expressed outrage over “horrifying” remarks concerning Jews and Adolf Hitler expressed by Abbas.

The comments were part of a speech he delivered in which he claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was not an antisemite and that the Jews of Europe during his era were not killed due to their Jewish identity, but due to their “role in society,” including “usury.”

According to MEMRI, Abbas insisted that claims Hitler “killed the Jews for being Jews,” and that “Europe hated the Jews because they were Jews” are “not true.” He went on to defend Hitler against the universally held view that he was “antisemitic.”

The Palestinian leader has a long history of Holocaust denial, dating back to his doctoral thesis, which disputed the number of Jews killed by the Nazis.

He has previously apologized for similar remarks in the past.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.