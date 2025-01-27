Two Pennsylvania Democrats want to erase biological sex from birth certificates to enable people to more easily shift their “gender identity” without facing “bureaucratic roadblocks.”

State Reps. Benjamin Sanchez and Joe Webster have proposed a bill that would remove the biological reality of sex from birth certificates — a move they say would “eliminate yet another form of discrimination people endure when there is an error in that category.”



“As the times change, so does the need to assess our antiquated practices and procedures. Precedent already exists for amending what is required on birth certificate documents. For example, birth certificates used to include the race of an individual’s parents, which had historically been used as a part of systemic discrimination,” the lawmakers said in a House co-sponsorship memorandum posted on January 24.

“As we have seen, removing race from birth certificate applications has had no impact on the document’s original intention, which is to prove the birth itself and the place in which the child was born. By removing sex from birth certificates, we eliminate yet another form of discrimination people endure when there is an error in that category,” they continued.

The Democrats said their bill is based on a recommendation from the left-wing American Medical Association (AMA), an organization which has embraced “gender identity,” the false belief that one can identify or become a different sex than they were born as. Democrats narrowly control the Pennsylvania House and the governorship, while Republicans control the state Senate.

The lawmakers wrote:

Bureaucratic roadblocks make the process of amending government documents complicated as people face discrimination and multiple barriers when changing categories like their sex. Our legislation would fix this issue by removing that bureaucratic roadblock. As recommended by the American Medical Association (AMA), removing sex designations on birth certificates will prevent many problems individuals face by having a different gender identity on this foundational document. Sex will still be reported on the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth system, which is used for medical and statistical data collection, therefore its place on a birth certificate is redundant and unnecessary. We urge you to join us in co-sponsoring this bill to take a simple step to ensure Pennsylvania bureaucracy is not a barrier to any Pennsylvanians living their lives authentically.

The AMA crafted a resolution in 2021 in favor of removing the terms “male” and “female” from birth certificates, claiming evidence of an individual being born is the only information necessary. The resolution said the live birth certificate should be where sex is noted for the sake of statistics, but that birth certificates should not include sex as it might hamper individuals who at some point decide to live as something other than their biological sex.

The AMA has backed sex change drugs and mutilating surgeries for youth who believe they are transgender. The organization was notably one of several left-wing medical establishment groups in the United States that asked the Biden Department of Justice in 2022 to investigate and prosecute those who disagree with their practices on treating gender dysphoria in children.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News.