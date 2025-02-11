President Donald Trump’s Department of Education reportedly instructed employees to end all programs, contracts, and polices that “fail to affirm the reality of biological sex.”

“These corrective measures will include thorough review and subsequent termination of Departmental programs, contracts, policies, outward-facing media, regulations, and internal practices,” a Friday email sent to Department of Education employees and obtained by left-leaning ProPublica reads.

The email, which was reportedly unsigned and sent from “ED Internal Communications,” also barred certain pro-gender ideology employee activity. The email comes after employees across the federal government were told to remove their “preferred pronouns” from email signatures.

“Employee resource groups that promote gender ideology and do not affirm the reality of biological sex cannot meet on government property or take place during official work hours,” the email allegedly reads.

The email also told employees that the embrace of gender ideology has led to civil rights violations against women and girls and “fostered distrust” in the federal government.

“The deliberate subjugation of women and girls by means of gender ideology — whether in intimate spaces, weaponized language, or American classrooms — negated the civil rights of biological females and fostered distrust of our federal institution,” it reportedly reads.

The Department of Education did not return Breitbart News’s request for comment about ProPublica’s reporting by time of publication.

President Donald Trump has issued several executive orders since the beginning of his second term restoring biological reality to the federal government following the trans-insanity of the Biden administration. One is called “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports,” and another is called “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” which states:

Agencies shall remove all statements, policies, regulations, forms, communications, or other internal and external messages that promote or otherwise inculcate gender ideology, and shall cease issuing such statements, policies, regulations, forms, communications or other messages. Agency forms that require an individual’s sex shall list male or female, and shall not request gender identity. Agencies shall take all necessary steps, as permitted by law, to end the Federal funding of gender ideology.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order soon dismantling the Department of Education. It is unclear how the executive order might work, but it appears only Congress has the authority to totally abolish the department.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.