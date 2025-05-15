Authorities Arrest over Two Dozen Illegal Immigrants at Florida Construction Sites

Homeland Security Investigations Tampa — along with ERO Miami and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) — has arrested over two dozen illegal immigrants at Florida construction sites, according to a recent update.

“BREAKING! @HSITampa @EROMiami @FLHSMV has arrested more than two dozen illegal aliens (some previously deported) at construction sites in Wildwood, Florida, during worksite enforcement encounters today!” HSI Tampa announced alongside a video of police on the construction sites.

According to authorities, the illegal immigrants — some of whom were previously deported — are from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

“And the mission continues…” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said, reposting the update.

The announcement came shortly after HSI Tampa announced that it was working to “determine if construction companies in the fastest growing region in the U.S. is employing illegal aliens & violating federal immigration law!”

It also follows DeSantis announcing this week that Florida is ready to do more on the immigration front. A May 12 press release notes that Florida has “more deputized state law enforcement officers under 287(g) task force deputizations than any other state in the nation,” adding that over 100 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have been sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals as well.

“Florida has led the nation on immigration enforcement, and we’re ready to do even more,” DeSantis said in a statement, highlighting the state’s action in submitting what he described as “a plan to the federal government to contribute new detention facilities and expanded apprehension efforts to their ongoing mission to reclaim America’s sovereignty.”

The Trump administration has continued to prioritize deportations, making its case in the form of mugshots infamously displayed on the White House lawn, showcasing arrested illegal aliens and their corresponding criminal history, which includes murder, rape of a child, distribution of fentanyl, and much, much more.

The Trump administration has also opened the door for illegal immigrants to voluntarily self-deport, offering assistance with commercial flights for illegal aliens who leave willingly. They will receive a $1,000 stipend upon proof of exit, according to the plan unveiled by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

A CBS Poll released in April found that Trump’s deportation policy remains popular, as 56 percent approve of Trump’s “program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”