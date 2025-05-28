The first bill to include Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) funding cuts is set to be considered by the House of Representatives on Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced while sharing her fear that “we may be past the point of return” to fix the national debt.

A Wednesday social media post by the congresswoman reported that she was told “that we are going to see the first DOGE cuts bill” at the start of next week:

According to Greene’s source, whom she did not name, foreign aid, as well as taxpayer-funded media outlets National Public Radio (NPR) and Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), are among those to be placed “on the chopping block.”

“I have not seen the bill yet, but I’m just passing on what they told me,” she noted.

Greene continued, “Personally I want to pass DOGE cuts every single week until the bloated out of control government is reigned back in.”

DOGE leader Elon Musk recently shared his dismay in the GOP’s so-called “big beautiful bill” heralded by President Donald Trump, saying it “undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.”

“I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit,” the tech mogul said in a clip of an interview with CBS News that will air on Sunday Morning.

Greene added in her post, “As a country, we cannot survive our national debt and honestly, we may be past the point of return. We should be aggressively attacking our debt and aggressively cutting all waste, fraud, and abuse and unnecessary programs.”

“Our future literally is in peril.”

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), the House is “eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand.”

Sharing the methods in which he plans to lead Republicans to codify the cuts, Johnson said there are “two ways” to move forward in a post on X:

“1. When the White House sends its rescissions package to the House, we will act quickly by passing legislation to codify the cuts,” the Speaker wrote. “2. The House will use the appropriations process to swiftly implement President Trump’s 2026 budget.”

The White House is expected to send a federal spending cut proposal, otherwise known as a rescissions package, to Congress next week, sources told Fox News on Wednesday.

The lack of DOGE cuts included in the “big beautiful” reconciliation bill not only concerned Musk, but other Republican leaders as well.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) took to X Tuesday to say, “To see Republicans in Congress cast aside any meaningful spending reductions (and, in fact, fully fund things like USAID) is demoralizing and represents a betrayal of the voters who elected them.”

In response to another X user lamenting how congressional Republicans did not vote to codify DOGE cuts, Musk wrote, “Did my best.”

The GOP’s reconciliation budget, which passed the House last Thursday, is likely going to face significant changes in the Senate, multiple senators said.

Trump gave them his blessing to renovate the bill in order to get it passed by the July 4 goal, telling reporters, “In some cases, the changes may be something I’d agree with, to be honest.”

