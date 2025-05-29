Urging conservatives to stand united in defense of national sovereignty and shared Judeo-Christian values, Israeli Member of Knesset Ariel Kallner defended his country’s war goals and slammed pro-Hamas sentiment in the West, as he joined other conservative leaders in calling for unity against radical threats seeking to “destroy Western civilization.”

On Thursday, Kallner — a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party — spoke with Breitbart News on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary, praising the Central European nation as a steadfast ally and condemning European leaders who “stand with the most brutal enemies of humanity.”

“CPAC are our friends. We share the same values, protect the sovereignties of our nations, and stand together against the forces that aim to destroy our nations and our values,” Kallner stated.

When asked about recent criticism of Israel from within the European Union, including moves to reevaluate trade ties during wartime, Kallner was blunt.

“These are not moral views; they are not on the right side of history,” he stated, warning that “the West is next,” referencing Islamist threats to Europe.

Kallner framed Israel’s current conflict as part of a larger civilizational clash, urging Western leaders to recognize the stakes.

“[Islamist cleric] Yusuf al Qaradawi used to say, ‘First we’ll conquer Constantinople, then we’ll conquer Rome,’” he said.

The Likud MK also addressed growing speculation about a potential temporary ceasefire in Gaza for a limited hostage deal. While expressing support for returning Israeli citizens, Kallner reiterated the government’s broader objectives.

“We are committed to destroying Hamas — this evil organization — and to make Gaza a better place to live,” he said. “The only deal that should be is that Hamas will release our hostages, and we will let its leaders relocate to any other place in the world. No other deals, and no releasing murderers,” he said.

Kallner’s remarks come as conservatives across Europe continue to rally around Israel in its war against Hamas, with Hungary among the few EU countries openly backing Jerusalem’s position against the International Court’s ruling.