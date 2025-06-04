Stefanik Launches ‘Save New York’ PAC to Help Republicans Ahead of Midterms

House Republican Leadership Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has launched a PAC to “Save New York” by supporting Republican candidates across the state and combating Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) “failed” policies.

The congresswoman announced the Save New York PAC early Wednesday morning, telling Breitbart News that it will begin by supporting Republicans in local races this November to gear up for the 2026 midterms.

“Kathy Hochul is the worst Governor in America and she is leading a failed Democrat Party. After years of failed single party Democrat rule in New York, it has never been more clear that we need strong, commonsense Republican leadership in New York,” Stefanik said in a statement.

She continued, “I am proud of the strong support my political team has developed over the past decade due to the generous support from New York voters and donors who have built our political apparatus into a fundraising and political juggernaut to deliver policies that benefit hardworking New York families.”

Stefanik was appointed to chair the House Republican Leadership by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in April after President Donald Trump rescinded her nomination for United Nations Ambassador to keep the GOP’s narrow majority, Breitbart News reported.

After returning to the House, she has not let up on fighting back against leftism, taking special aim at woke bias in higher education.

She has also proven to be neck-and-neck with Hochul in polls for a hypothetical race against the incumbent in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

While Stefanik has not officially launched a campaign for governor, her senior adviser, Alex DeGrasse, exclusively told Breitbart News in May that she is a shoo-in for Hochul’s seat “if she decides to run.”

A press release from her office touted her accomplishments, from becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the time to becoming New York’s highest-ranking Republican in over 100 years, as reasons why her PAC will succeed.

“This initiative builds upon Stefanik’s record of strategic grassroots organizing, development of the most prolific small and high dollar fundraising list of any Republican in the state ever, and candidate selection and support to grow Republican representation throughout the Empire State,” the release states.

“Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has raised tens of millions of dollars to support New York Republicans in prior elections. Democrats have spent more money to defeat Congresswoman Elise Stefanik than any other Republican in the last decade and she has delivered victory after victory winning not just Republicans, but Independent and Democrat voters as well.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.