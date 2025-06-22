Exclusive — Nate Morris Calls for Immigration Moratorium: ‘Western Civilization’ on the Line at ‘America’s Borders’

Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday urged for the country to move toward an immigration moratorium, saying that “Western civilization” is at stake at the country’s southern border.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News after he called for an immigration moratorium in the wake of the Los Angeles, California, riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Morris wrote, “What’s happening in LA is the logical result of years of open borders and amnesty. That’s why we need a moratorium on new immigration into the country, until we can at least deport every single illegal alien who came under Biden. The future of Western Civilization is on the line.”

Morris explained why he called for an immigration moratorium to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, saying, “Matt, under Joe Biden, America was invaded. We saw our border become completely open, we had criminals, we had people bringing drugs, we had people from insane asylums coming into our country, and most importantly, we know that we had people that wished to do America harm and wish to undermine America; and Matt, I think this is much bigger than just an immigration debate. Western civilization is on the line with America’s borders. America is the last line of defense for the survival of Western theology, Western society, and what Western civilization means to the rest of the world.”

“We have to stand our ground,” he added.

Morris continued, “No carveout for DACA, birthright, all of the things that the left likes to talk about to keep them in the country so they can run up vote totals and they can get the population they want to win elections.”

He remarked, “All of these people have got to go back.”

Morris said, “We have to get our house in order to be a strong country.”

