Voters overwhelmingly oppose taxpayer dollars going to organizations — such as Planned Parenthood — that perform abortions and provide sex change drugs to minors, new polling shows.

Polling from Life Leadership Conference, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News before its release, found that 64 percent of registered voters, oppose “an organization that provides puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and other gender transition treatments for minors,” including 51 percent who strongly oppose.

By political affiliation, 76 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents oppose taxpayer funding going to such an organization, while Democrats are evenly split 44 percent to 44 percent. Over 60 percent of men and women oppose taxpayer funds going to those organizations, the survey found.

The poll results come as after Live Action released an investigation alleging that abortion giant Planned Parenthood, which is also the nation’s second largest provider of sex change drugs, has been offering hormone treatment to minors as young as 16 with little parental consent or medical supervision.

The poll was conducted as Congress works to strip taxpayer funding through Medicaid to Planned Parenthood in the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“The overwhelming majority of Americans strongly oppose their tax dollars bankrolling organizations that target minors for irreversible, sterilizing sex-change treatments and abortions — especially without parental involvement or consent,” Executive Director of the Life Leadership Conference David Bereit told Breitbart News in a statement.

“Taxpayer funding should uplift American families, not Planned Parenthood — an organization actively undermining parents and harming children. Americans are sending an unmistakable message to Congress: No more forced taxpayer funding of abortion and sex-change hormone providers!” he continued.

The survey also asked: “Now that you know Planned Parenthood is providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and other gender transition treatments for minors, would support or oppose continued taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood?” Sixty percent say they oppose taxpayer funds for Planned Parenthood on that basis, while 32 percent support.

By political affiliation, 79 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents oppose taxpayer funding for the organization, according to the survey. Fifty-one percent of Democrats say they still want taxpayer funds going to Planned Parenthood.

Respondents were subsequently asked if they support taxpayer funding for “an organization that provides abortions to minors without parental notification or consent.” Life Leadership Conference pointed to another Live Action investigation alleging that Planned Parenthood was caught on camera showing willingness to assist a 13-year-old cross state lines for an abortion without parental knowledge or consent.

Accordingly, 67 percent of poll respondents say they oppose taxpayer funding for such an organization, including 52 percent who strongly oppose. Twenty-seven percent support taxpayer dollars for such an organization.

By political affiliation, 79 percent of GOP voters and 69 percent of independents oppose taxpayer funds for such an organization. Interestingly, a majority of Democrats also oppose taxpayer funds for such an organization, at 53 percent. Self-identified liberals were the only subcategory polled to support taxpayer funding for such an organization, also at 53 percent.

Sixty-eight percent of men oppose taxpayer funds for those kinds of organizations, as do 66 percent of women, the survey found.

Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance released its version of the proposed budget reconciliation bill on Monday, retaining a provision from the House version of the bill stripping abortion providers — including Planned Parenthood — of federal taxpayer dollars through Medicaid.

The proposal comes after a major campaign by conservatives and pro-life organizations urging Republicans and President Donald Trump to end taxpayer dollars to abortion organizations through reconciliation — as Congress did in 2015 and 2017.

Defunding abortion providers through the reconciliation process would allow the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote, instead capitalizing on Republicans’ overall trifecta. While federal funding for abortions specifically is barred by the Hyde Amendment, pro-life opponents argue no federal funds should be used to prop up any organization that performs abortions.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report revealed record abortions and taxpayer funding in 2023-2024.

The report, called “A Force For Hope,” states that 402,230 unborn babies were killed in abortions, up from 392,715 the previous year. At the same time, the organization received $792.2 million in taxpayer funding, up almost $100 million from the previous year.

The survey was conducted for Life Leadership Conference by CRC Research between June 3-8 with 1,600 registered voters nationwide. The margin of error is ±2.45 percentage points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.