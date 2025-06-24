Exclusive: Calls Begin for DNC Chair Ken Martin to Resign After Attack on Trump over Iran-Israel War

The calls for Democrat National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin to step down are beginning after the organization attacked President Donald Trump over the conflict between Israel and Iran.

While speaking to reporters early Tuesday about the conflict, Trump said Iran and Israel violated the recent ceasefire agreement, saying Israel dropped a load of bombs and he was “not happy with Israel.”

He added, “I’m not happy with Iran either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning because the one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot perhaps by mistake that didn’t land, I’m not happy about that.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing. Do you understand that?” He stated before walking away.

In response to his comments, the DNC wrote in a social media post, “So then why the fuck did you get us involved?”

The post appears to refer to the fact that Trump revealed on Saturday the United States had completed a “very successful attack” on three nuclear sites in Iran.

A top Democratic strategist told Breitbart News in response to the DNC’s post, “Ken Martin needs to step down.”

Martin, who became DNC chair in February, has been trying to clean up his failing party after its major losses in 2024 while the organization is hurting for money amid reported infighting, per Breitbart News.

The outlet reported in April that Democrats were increasingly using profanity to try to gain more votes.

On Monday, Trump announced Israel and Iran had agreed to a “compete and total ceasefire” following 12 days of war.

However, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) later said Iran had violated the ceasefire by launching missiles, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later agreed to Trump’s demand to curtail Israel’s response to the violations and gave a timeline of what happened.

The statement from his office said:

The ceasefire was set for 07:00 this morning. At 03:00, Israel forcefully attacked in the heart of Tehran, struck regime targets and eliminated hundreds of Basij and Iranian security forces personnel.” Shortly before the ceasefire was due to take effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which took the lives of four of our citizens in Be’er Sheva. The ceasefire took effect at 07:00. At 07:06, Iran launched one missile at Israeli territory, and two additional missiles at 10:25. These missiles were either intercepted or fell in open areas, and caused neither casualties nor damage.

“In response to Iran’s violations, the Air Force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran,” the statement continued, adding, “pursuant to the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel has refrained from additional attacks.”