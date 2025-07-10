Labor Sec Chavez-DeRemer: Department to Bar Illegal Aliens from Taxpayer-Funded Workforce Programs

The Department of Labor on Thursday issued guidance to ensure that illegal aliens could not access taxpayer-funded workforce programs and grants.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a written statement:

America’s workforce is stronger than ever under President Trump’s leadership because he is committed to upholding the rule of law and putting American workers first. Our updated guidance makes clear that taxpayer-funded workforce services are reserved for individuals who are authorized to work in the United States, as required by federal law. By ensuring these programs serve their intended purpose, we’re protecting good-paying jobs for American workers and reaffirming this Administration’s commitment to securing our borders and ending illegal immigration.

The Department of Labor said in a press release that, through this guidance, “all grantees funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and related programs must verify valid work authorization before providing participant-level services.”

The updated guidance reverses Biden administration policy that “incentivized illegal immigration.”

“This guidance directs the public workforce development system to update all policies and procedures to verify work authorization and maintain proper documentation in participant case files,” the press release stated. “This ensures employers can have confidence that partnering with the workforce system will help them hire workers who are both equipped with the skills to succeed and have the necessary approval to work in the United States.”

The Trump Labor Department had previously warned that states could lose federal grant money if they give unemployment benefits to illegal aliens.

“It is critical that we ensure American taxpayer dollars do not go towards encouraging or rewarding illegal immigration to the United States,” Chavez-DeRemer said in April.

“Our nation’s unemployment benefits exist solely for workers who are eligible to receive them. To qualify for unemployment, one must be able and available to work, actively seeking work, and be legally authorized to accept employment in the United States. Unemployment benefits are not a handout for those in our country illegally,” she added.