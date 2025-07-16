Poll: Plurality Support ICE Raids

A plurality of likely general election voters support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, a Cygnal survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) making raids to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S.?”

A plurality — 49.5 percent — support ICE raids, while 47.5 percent oppose them and three percent remain unsure. Opinions vary on party lines, as most Republicans — 89 percent — support ICE raids, while most Democrats — 86 percent — oppose them.

Fifty-two percent of independents oppose ICE raids, compared to 42 percent who support them.

The Cygnal survey was taken July 1 – 2, among 1,500 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.51 percent margin of error.

This comes as ICE raids have continued to take place across the country, resulting in the arrests of illegal immigrants with criminal histories including but not limited to sexual battery, willful cruelty to a child, domestic violence, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, child molestation, and more, as Breitbart News reported.

Some of those arrested as part of the ICE raids in Los Angeles include:

One of the illegal aliens arrested is a man named Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, from Mexico. He has been deported before and has criminal convictions for both homicide and burglary. Antonio Benitez-Ugarte also hails from Mexico and has been convicted of drug trafficking. Alberto Morales-Mejia, another Mexican national, has criminal convictions for “manufacturing amphetamine.”

ICE in Miami arrested several criminal illegal aliens as well, with histories including homicide and sexual assault of a child:

Noel Acosta-Moya, hailing from Venezuela, has also been convicted of crimes against a child, “kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13.” Santo Villaba-Reyes, also from Venezuela, has been convicted of homicide, as has Guatemalan illegal alien Alberto Godinez-Lopez, who was arrested by ICE Miami in February. An illegal immigrant from Haiti, Johnny Dieudonne, has a criminal history that includes kidnapping-false imprisonment, and Jan Veslino — an illegal from the Philippines — was convicted of “obscene communication-traveling to meet a minor for sex,” per DHS.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an update of the criminal illegals they arrested as part of the ICE raids in Minneapolis, detailing several criminal illegals with crimes against children:

Several Laotian criminal illegal aliens are listed in the press release. Pao Angelo Vang, arrested by ICE on June 6, has been convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, as has Thong Lao, who was arrested the same day. … Tou Pao Lee, a Thai illegal alien arrested by ICE as part of these operations, has been convicted of soliciting a minor, while Yee Shae, another Thai illegal alien, was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

DHS noted that “70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.” Further, DHS said many illegals categorized as “non-criminals” are “actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more — they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S. ” This, DHS continues, is deceptive and a way to mislead the American people.

Trump border czar Tom Homan has promised to “triple down” and “flood the zone” on sanctuary cities across the country.