The H-1B Visa program needs serious reform, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Tiffany said he is offering a bill that would essentially get rid of the exemptions for the cap of 65,000 H-1B visas.

“There’s a cap in the United States of 65,000 visas, but there are exemptions, and one of the exemptions is for schools of higher learning. So in other words, the universities around the country,” he said, explaining that they use that exemption to “bring in hundreds, if not thousands, of people on these H-1B visas.”

“My bill says you’ve got to compete for one of the 65,000 slots,” Tiffany said. “We’re not going to have exemptions to the cap.”

Tiffany noted that he recently watched a clip of Vice President JD Vance speaking out on this issue.

“He was talking to some executives, and he talked about how Microsoft got rid of, I think it was 9,000 employees, and they immediately went and asked for H-1B visas to bring people in from other countries,” Tiffany said. “What is that all about?”

LISTEN:

“The tech companies have been doing this for a long time, and it’s time to end it. We are the most generous country — or the most generous country in terms of allowing people into the United States of America — of any country in the world, but at some point, there has to be some limits, and that’s what we’re attempting to do with our bill,” the congressman emphasized, also stressing that H-1Bs should be merit-based as well.

“Make the case to us of why we should perhaps raise the cap, or perhaps we do something that is separate from this. Make the case to us of why we should do this and …that you can’t find Americans to be able to do these jobs,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.