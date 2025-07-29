President Donald Trump officially cut the ribbon for the new golf course at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen on Monday, the final day of his historic trip to Scotland.

Trump officially opened the course with the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

President Trump hit the first drive to commence the inaugural round on the course in a grouping with Eric Trump, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, and 2002 USA PGA Champion Rich Beem.

“My son, Eric, has worked so hard on this, and it’s been truly a labor of love for him,” Trump said, speaking ahead of the ribbon cutting. “We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful, and the area has… really welcomed us.”

This marks the second 18-hole course on the property, and Trump told Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle on Monday that the course will be “one of the best anywhere in the world,” adding the original 18 holes are already “rated a top-five course.”

“My son’s done a great job, and really a great job, and it’s going to be special. It’s going to be one of the best anywhere in the world. We already have a course that’s rated a top-five course, and now we’re going to have another one that might be better,” he said.

Trump also told Breitbart News that a zoning deadline that was approaching prompted the construction of the second course.

Eric Trump confidently called the two courses the best 36 holes in golf on Tuesday.

“We wanted this to be the greatest 36 holes anywhere on Earth, and there’s no question, there’s no question, that that’s been achieved,” he said. “This course is remarkable… you will feel our heart and soul in it. You will feel our passion. You will feel the dedication.”