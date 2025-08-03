Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris told Breitbart News Saturday it is a “badge of honor” to be attacked by the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Morris was about to speak at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic, an event that has become famous for its “fiery” political speeches, often “laced with zingers.”

The Kentucky conservative hailed the event as a wonderful Kentucky tradition that has been held since 1881 and is “part of the fabric of culture here in Kentucky and also our way of life.”

The Kentucky Senate Republican candidate said McConnell, who will be retiring at the end of the congressional term, attacked his bid to replace McConnell in the Senate.

Morris said McConnell “immediately” attacked him “out of the gate,” and noted that this is a “badge of honor.”

Morris explained, “The fact that he is here is because of the messaging and the framing that we have had around this race.”

“His two puppets are hanging in the wind right now,” Morris remarked, referring to Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron. Morris noted that Barr recently discussed how McConnell’s name is on the building for the Kentucky Republican Party.

At the Fancy Farm Picnic, Morris did not stand and applaud for McConnell, while Barr and Cameron applauded the retiring senator:

Morris called for Barr and Cameron to back his plan to have McConnell’s name taken off the Kentucky GOP building and replaced with President Donald Trump.

Barr and Cameron have defended McConnell, while Morris has continually attacked McConnell’s record:

Morris recently released an ad that highlights his support for Trump’s tariffs. The ad was inspired by wrestling hall of famer Dusty Rhodes:

Donald Trump Jr. wrote of the ad, “This is one of the best ads I’ve seen in a long time. A full on sledgehammer to globalism.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said, “Amazing ad. This is the first time I’ve seen a major GOP Senate candidate explicitly attack globalism and embrace President Trump’s America First tariffs. Talk about 180 degree difference from Mitch McConnell.”

At the Graves County Republican breakfast, McConnell said, “I’ve heard one of the candidates running for my office wants to be different, and I’m wondering how you’d want to be different from the longest serving Senate leader in American history.”