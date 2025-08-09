New Hampshire could decide who controls the Senate in the midterms, former Sen. Scott Brown — running for retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) seat — explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Brown said the race feels “a lot like 2010” in that “people know what’s at stake.”

“If you look around the country at the maps, you know, there’s a shrinking Senate map, quite frankly, and you see what’s happening in Texas with the redistricting, you know, because they’re concerned about the House, but with North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and now potentially Kentucky in the mix, you know, who knows what’s going to happen?” Brown said.

“So little New Hampshire could be the one that decides the control of the Senate. And I think that’s really important obviously, because I think the lawfare against President Trump, his family and his Cabinet, respectfully, will be off the charts, and everything that he and they are doing will be stalled,” he said, warning of the consequences of the Democrats taking over the Senate.

“And I think it’s very important to keep moving forward and reverse the things that the Biden administration have done, and I’m running against a guy who makes AOC look like Rush Limbaugh — men and boys and women and girls sports, open borders, sanctuary cities,” he said, referencing Democrat candidate Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

“I mean, you name it, and people get it, they understand what’s at stake, and they’re very, very excited to support me and to get involved,” he said, touting nearly 400 endorsements from key players.

However, Brown emphasized this race will not be won “from D.C.”

“This is local, New Hampshire residents who care deeply about where we go, because we have — Kelly Ayotte is our governor. We have a Senate, House and executive council are all Republicans. But then you go to D.C., we get four knuckleheads basically completely out of touch with the values of New Hampshire, really thwarting our New Hampshire advantage, putting in taxes, higher taxes, more regulations, and as I said, the open border, sanctuary cities, all those things that just make it very difficult,” he said, reminding listeners that he wants the “Live Free or Die State” to thrive.

“We’re going to battle every day, and I’m going to need the resources,” he stressed.

