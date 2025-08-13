Border enforcement under the Trump administration resulted in historic record lows in the month of July, according to the latest data shared by the Trump White House as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The Trump White House told Breitbart News that illegal crossings in July 2025 dropped to what was described as the “lowest level ever recorded – just a fraction of what they were under the previous administration.”

Overall, there were 24,628 total encounters nationwide, which CBP described as the “lowest monthly total in CBP history for the second consecutive month.”

Additionally, there were 6,177 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide, which is 23 percent lower than the previous record made the month prior. In June, there were 8,018 apprehensions nationwide. Overall, this represents a significant decrease from July of last year — when former President Joe Biden was still at the helm. In July 2024, CBP saw 59,655 illegal alien apprehensions nationwide.

The southwest border, specifically, saw 4,601 border apprehensions in July 2025, which — again — is lower than the previous record made in June, which saw 6,070 border apprehensions. That reflects a decrease of 24 percent. Again, this is significantly lower than the figures seen last year under Biden, as there were 56,400 illegal alien apprehensions on the southwest border in July 2024.

Further, CBP experienced the lowest single-day apprehension in the agency’s history on July 20, with just 116 apprehensions.

Finally, the data reveals there were no parole releases. In comparison, the Biden administration released 12,365 illegal aliens along the southwest border in July 2024.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “And for the third straight month, there were zero illegal aliens released into the country.”

RELATED VIDEO — WOW! Trump Admin Says There Were ZERO May Border Crossings:

“When you fortify the border, restore deterrence, and empower Border Patrol agents to do their jobs and enforce the laws on the books like President Trump has – this is the incredible result,” Leavitt declared.

“Another month of a secured border!” CBP wrote in an update Wednesday. “Illegal crossings in July dropped to the lowest level ever recorded – just a fraction of what they were under the Biden administration.”

Illegal immigration stood as one of the central issues in the 2024 presidential election, as Trump promised to reverse the open border policies of the Biden administration and secure the border, making Americans much safer in their communities. These figures appear to directly reflect a fulfillment of those promises.

RELATED VIDEO — The Consequences of Illegal Immigration: