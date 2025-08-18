Family of Laken Riley Endorses Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia Senate Race

The family of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student killed in February 2024 on the University of Georgia campus by an illegal immigrant, endorsed Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) for U.S. Senate, praising his role in championing legislation named in Riley’s honor and aligning themselves with his bid to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in 2026.

Allyson Riley and John Phillips, the mother and stepfather of Laken Riley, announced their endorsement of Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) for U.S. Senate on Monday. Authorities charged a Venezuelan illegal alien in Laken’s murder a year and a half ago, who had entered the country illegally after being paroled under the Biden administration.

In a statement, Riley’s family described Collins as a lawmaker who “says what he means, means what he says, and actually delivers results that matter.” They credited him with helping “bring justice” for their daughter through his sponsorship of the Laken Riley Act. “What Mike did for our family wasn’t about politics and it wasn’t about attention or the spotlight,” they wrote. “He stood up to do what was right and help bring justice for our sweet Laken. For that, our family will be forever grateful to Mike Collins, Senator Katie Britt, and President Trump.”

The endorsement also criticized the Biden administration and Georgia’s Democratic senators, alleging that their support for what the family described as “open borders” policies enabled the circumstances leading to Riley’s death. “Next November, please join us in supporting our friend Mike Collins and give him the ability to create policies that will ensure the safety and protection of all Georgia’s sons and daughters,” the statement concluded.

Collins officially entered the 2026 Georgia Senate race on July 28, framing his campaign around border security, opposition to woke ideology, and loyalty to former President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda. His launch video highlighted his authorship of the Laken Riley Act, which would mandate the detention and deportation of criminal illegal immigrants.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, who narrowly won his seat in 2020, has faced ongoing criticism from Republicans for his immigration votes, including opposition to President Donald Trump’s border wall and the use of Title 42 pandemic authority to expel migrants. He also opposed a government funding bill that included resources for border enforcement, military pay raises, and veterans’ benefits. Ossoff’s support for the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, which contained a farm debt relief program later struck down as unconstitutional, has continued to draw criticism from Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

Collins enters a competitive Republican primary field that also includes Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), who has similarly centered his campaign on border security and fighting against the establishment and far left.