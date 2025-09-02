Republicans in Florida have a massive, growing voter registration advantage in the Sunshine State, the Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power announced this week.

“Good Morning! Your @FloridaGOP voter registration advantage is now 1,333,502,” Power recently announced.

On Tuesday, the Florida GOP updated the figures, boasting of a 1.353 million Republican voter advantage statewide. Per the emailed press release, the Florida GOP also holds a “37,000-voter lead (nearly 3 points) in Miami-Dade and a 2.15-point advantage in Hillsborough County.”

“Florida Republicans are on the march. Our grassroots leaders and volunteers are delivering historic results, and voters are responding to our vision for safer communities, stronger schools, and economic growth,” Power said in a statement.

“Miami-Dade and Hillsborough have already fallen, and now Democrats are even on defense in Duval and Palm Beach counties. This fight is far from over, but make no mistake—Florida is red, and we’re only getting stronger,” he added.

This trend for Florida Republicans really skyrocketed in November 2021, with Republicans overtaking Democrats for the first time in the state’s history.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at the time, “When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida.”

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” he added.

As Breitbart News has documented:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, topping Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

Months before the presidential election, the Florida GOP announced the one million voter registration milestone, announcing that “Republican leadership cements Florida’s deep RED status” after years of elections with the status as a purple swing state.

This massive voter registration advantage coincides with the absolute red wave in Florida in the 2024 election, as the state awarded its electoral votes to President Donald Trump in the election. That election even resulted in historically blue Miami-Dade turning red for the first time in 30 years.

This comes as Florida gears up for leadership change, as Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) vies to become the next Republican governor of the state as DeSantis is out due to term limits.

“Governor DeSantis has led our state tremendously, and now it’s taking all that success and then now building upon it,” he told Breitbart News over the summer.

“What are we going to do about the future of transportation in our state, making sure it’s easier for our citizens to move through our cities and move to the states. Insurance. We have to continue to do everything we can to drive prices low,” he said, adding that Florida “can become the financial capital of the world in a decade.”

