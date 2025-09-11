Nolte: Hate-site Bluesky Issues Fake Warning to Those Cheering Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Hate-site Bluesky, a social media outlet for the left-wing elite where violence against anyone the left see as the enemy is openly celebrated without consequence, issued a phony “warning” to those cheering Wednesday’s political assassination of 31-year-old conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

I don’t link to hate outlets that glorify and justify violence, but this what Bluesky Safety published yesterday evening, just hours after Kirk was reported dead:

Glorifying violence or harm violates Bluesky’s Community Guidelines. We review reports and take action on content that celebrates harm against anyone. Violence has no place in healthy public discourse, and we’re committed to fostering healthy, open conversations.

Bluesky was launched in 2024 as an alternative to Twitter/X. Elite leftists were unable to deal with Elon Musk’s platform after the tech billionaire ended censorship of the political right. Bluesky was created to recreate the velvet-lined echo chamber that was once Twitter. But, as is always the case with the left, due to its users, Bluesky quickly morphed into a hate site with no consequences if you celebrated or called for violence against the “right” people.

If you want to know why Bluesky’s warning yesterday against “celebrating harm against anyone” is a joke, read on:

Newsflash: Patton Oswalt, Taylor Lorenz, and Mark Hamill are still posting on Bluesky.

That’s the blatant stuff. What we can no longer be immune to is that when they call us fascists, Nazis, Hitlers, racists, and threats-to-democracy, those are also open calls to assassinate us.

This has to stop. As I wrote yesterday, a reckoning is coming for the morally-broken degenerates in the Democrat party, the corporate media, and the organized left. It will hopefully be peaceful and lawful, but everything changed yesterday. An invisible line was crossed.

Oh, and I’m not uniting with people who hate me and want me dead.

If you call me a racist or Nazi, you are calling for my assassination. So, no, there will be no uniting. That’s the trap the left always sets to cuck us.

Those days are over.

