Progressive Journalist Faces Flurry of Death Threats on Leftist Echo Chamber Bluesky over Trans Skepticism

Leftist echo chamber Bluesky, the social media platform enjoying explosive growth as Trump haters flee Elon Musk’s X/Twitter, is under fire for its failure to adequately address death threats and attempted doxxing targeting progressive journalist Jesse Singal. Singal, an ultraleftist, has nevertheless faced intense hate on Bluesky due to his criticism of the transgender agenda.

A recent article from journalist Jesse Singal in The Free Press claims that Bluesky, a social media platform launched by Twitter in 2019 before becoming an independent company and eventually transforming into an insane leftist echo chamber, has allowed its users to make death threats and attempt to doxx the author over his opinions on the transgender movement.

Singal, who has been reporting on youth gender medicine for nearly a decade, joined Bluesky in early December. Upon joining, he was met with a barrage of hostile messages, including some users expressing their desire for him to be killed. One user, @billkezos.bsky.social, even went as far as posting specific instructions on how Singal should be shot.

Despite Singal tagging Bluesky’s online safety handle and reporting the threatening posts, the platform appeared to take no action against the offending users. The situation escalated further when @billkezos.bsky.social posted what they believed to be Singal’s address, leading to calls from other users to visit the address and harm or kill the journalist.

Singal promptly informed Bluesky’s moderation team and CEO Jay Graber about the attempted doxxing, but claims he received no substantive response for hours as the address continued to spread on the platform. It was only after Singal suggested temporarily banning the address that Bluesky took action, approximately seven hours after the initial report.

The user who had originally posted the death threats and attempted doxxing was briefly suspended but later allowed to return to the platform, with their original post containing the address remaining visible for an extended period.

In response to the incident, Aaron Rodericks, Bluesky’s head of trust and safety, stated that the moderation team had deployed a tool to remove the posts containing the address and had taken action against the offending posts and accounts. However, Singal pointed out that the original post was still accessible when Rodericks made this claim, and was only removed after the journalist followed up on the matter.

Outraged that someone would dare have an opinion outside of accepted leftist groupthink, Bluesky users have also demanded that Singal be banned from the platform.

Read more at The Free Press here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.