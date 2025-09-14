A teacher in the Toronto area of Ontario, Canada, is accused of showing students as young as 10 years old the video footage of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s violent assassination.

Officials with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) have launched an investigation after the alleged incident at Corvette Junior Public School, the Toronto Sun reported Friday.

Parents complained after their 5th and 6th-grade students were allegedly shown a video of Kirk’s assassination, which happened on Wednesday while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jennifer Koptie said, “During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States. The video is believed to have been shown once by a staff member supervising the class who is not the homeroom teacher. While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable.”

Koptie said the teacher was relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and would not be on the campus.

The news comes as teachers across the United States posted celebratory reactions to Kirk’s murder, and those posts resulted in investigations, suspensions, and firings in several states, per Breitbart News.

Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was later described by a high school friend as being “pretty left on everything.”

The recent Sun report cited a source close to the situation who claimed that “several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over. Parents subsequently reached out to school administrators, who will be putting him on leave at the start of the school day September 12th 2025.”

The source added, “While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur.”