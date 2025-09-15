NRCC: Michigan Democrat Called Charlie Kirk ‘Massive Loser’ After Assassination

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Saturday slammed Michigan’s 7th congressional district candidate Democrat Samuel Smeltzer for going on an “unhinged rant” in which he called Charlie Kirk a “massive loser.”

The NRCC, the campaign arm for House Republicans, noted that Smeltzer, who reportedly also goes by the name of Elyon Badger, went on an “unhinged rant” and attacked Charlie Kirk.

Smeltzer reportedly wrote on Facebook, “Charlie Kirk said ‘your body my choice’ and then he lost his gun debate against another white guy.”

“Kinda a massive loser if you ask me,” he added.

The NRCC said that the same Democrat once claimed he would “physically fight people” who disagree with his opinions and called President Donald Trump and his supporters “trash.”

The House campaign arm cited a YouGov poll that only 38 percent of Democrats believe it is “always unacceptable” for a person to be happy about the death of a public figure they oppose.

In contrast, the same survey found that 77 percent of Republicans believe it is “always unacceptable” to be happy about the death of a public figure they oppose.

The NRCC said in its release, “Every Democrat candidate in Michigan’s 7th congressional must immediately condemn these dangerous and disgusting comments. Their silence only condones and emboldens further unhinged rhetoric that leads to political violence.”

“Radical far-left lunatics like Samuel Smeltzer expose the liberal brain rot that is now the current state of the Democrat Party. Smeltzer’s dangerous rhetoric is a green light for further political violence, and is both disgusting and unacceptable,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Zach Bannon said in a written statement.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.