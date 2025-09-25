Teamsters President Sean M. O’Brien is throwing his support behind a plan from Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) that would hugely increase penalties for company executives who hire illegal aliens for American jobs, including prison sentences.

Moreno has introduced the SAFE HIRE Act to require companies to certify that their workforce is legal and impose penalties of up to $1 million and 10 years imprisonment if they lie on such reports.

Likewise, Moreno’s legislation would impose penalties of up to $5 million and 20 years imprisonment on company executives who hire illegal aliens.

O’Brien, on Thursday, wrote on X that he is supporting the legislation — calling out big business for their abuse of foreign visa worker programs and illegal immigration.

“Billionaire tech employers use guest worker visa programs and falsified employee data to obstruct U.S. workers’ market power and exploit foreign workers,” O’Brien wrote. “Senator Moreno is right. ‘Executives who abuse illegal immigrants with slave wages should be held personally liable and face severe consequences.'”

Moreno has said that “while liberals like Gavin Newsom pretend to care about human rights, the sad truth is that the Democrats’ open borders agenda is really about undercutting American wages and ensuring their billionaire donors have a constant supply of cheap, foreign labor.”

Though there are laws on the books that criminalize illegal hiring by companies, few, if any at all, are ever prosecuted for hiring illegal aliens.

In 2019, data collected by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University found that just 11 executives and zero companies were prosecuted for hiring illegal aliens between April 2018 and March 2019.

Compare that tiny portion of prosecuted executives to workforce data that suggests about 8 million illegal aliens are holding American jobs at any given time.

