A Florida man who killed his 18-year-old girlfriend for refusing to abort their unborn son now faces the death penalty for double homicide.

A jury last week found 23-year-old Donovan Faison guilty of the first-degree murder of Kaylin Fiengo and the murder of their unborn child, with 11-1 sentencing him to death.

“The final decision on Faison’s sentence will be made by Circuit Judge Donna Goerner after another hearing on Dec. 5,” the state attorney said. “Assistant State Attorneys Stewart Stone, Domenick Leo and Anna Valentini asked jurors to vote for the death penalty based on aggravating factors described in state law.”

During the trial, prosecutors presented text messages showing that Faison resented Fiengo for not aborting their unborn child, adding that he vowed to “crop her out.”



“The messages showed Faison lured Fiengo to a meeting at Coastline Park the night the Sanford Police Department found her there, dead in her Nissan Versa from a gunshot to her head,” the state attorney said.

At the sentencing hearing, Fiengo’s mother, Sarah Schweickert, said that “no words can capture the depth of pain that comes with losing your daughter to murder.”

Every day I wake up and face a world that no longer has her smile, her laughter, her hugs. The grief never leaves – it sits in my chest like a weight that will never go away,” she said.