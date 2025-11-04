Most voters across the sanctuary states of California, New Jersey, and New York City say they want their state governments to continue not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency tasked with arresting and deporting illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, voters in California, New Jersey, and New York City told NBC News exit pollsters that they like their state government’s sanctuary state policies that prevent local jails, sheriffs departments, and local police from cooperating with ICE agents.

NBC News reports:

Still, many voters are divided over how their states’ governments should cooperate with the federal government on immigration. In New Jersey, voters were likelier to say the next governor should not cooperate with Trump — though those views were divided by candidate preference. In New York City, 61% said the next mayor should not cooperate with Trump on immigration enforcement. In California, 59% said Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Democrat leading the Proposition 50 fight, should not cooperate with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement.

Even as most voters in each sanctuary state defend such policies, ICE agents are arresting illegal aliens with violent criminal records in California, New Jersey, and New York City.

Last week, for instance, ICE agents arrested an illegal alien gang member in California who has been convicted 25 times of different crimes, including arson and harming elderly people.

Similarly, in New York City, ICE agents arrested nine illegal aliens last month on Manhattan’s infamous Canal Street, each with a violent criminal record. Meanwhile, in New Jersey, ICE agents arrested nine Chilean illegal aliens who are members of a South American theft ring.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.