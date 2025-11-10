Democrat leadership in the House of Representatives is urging fellow Democrats to vote no on a continuing resolution (CR) and minibus package, a day after Senate Democrats folded on a procedural vote to allow the CR to move forward in order to reopen the government.

Jake Sherman, the Founder of Punchbowl News, revealed that Democrat leadership in the House “is officially whipping NO on the bill to reopen the government.”

In a post on X, Sherman shared a screenshot stating that, pending what happens in the Senate, the House will be considering Senate Amendment to H.R. 5371, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026.

“This Continuing Resolution and minibus package fails to address the Republican health care crisis that strips away health care and dramatically increases the cost of premiums, deductibles, and copays for millions of Americans,” the text of the message shared by Sherman said. “HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE URGED TO VOTE NO.”

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye reported that on Sunday night, eight Senate Democrats, along with 52 Republicans, voted on a procedural vote regarding the CR, and the “motion passed 60 to 40”:

Eight Senate Democrats voted with 52 Republicans Sunday night on a procedural vote to allow a continuing resolution (CR) funding the government to advance. The motion passed 60 to 40, without a single vote to spare, and will enable a future vote on a clean continuing resolution through January 30, 2026, packaged with three relatively non-controversial appropriations bills extending through the fiscal year: agriculture, military construction-Veterans Affairs, and legislative branch.

Under the agreement, federal employees will receive back pay, and roughly 4,000 federal workers who were laid off during the government shutdown will get their jobs back. However, the “agreement does not guarantee an extension of Covid-era enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies.”

The report from Punchbowl News comes as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has stressed that the issue of health care for Americans is “a real issue,” according to ABC News.

“I am focused on the American people,” Jeffries said. “This is a real issue. Does anyone not think health care is a real issue for the American people?”

Jeffries also explained that Democrats were “focused on trying to deliver” what they could, including an extension of the “Affordable Care Act subsidies.”

While House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has stated that he will “call members back to the Capitol” after the final passage of the CR by the Senate, he advised lawmakers in the House to “begin right now returning to the Hill,” according to CBS News.

“As of Sunday, nearly half of all domestic flights and U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed,” Johnson explained, citing air travel issues related to the ongoing government shutdown. “I’m stating the obvious to all my colleagues.”