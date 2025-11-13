Chip Roy to Introduce Bill to Freeze Mass Migration ‘Until We Sort This Crap Out’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Wednesday said he would introduce legislation that would freeze chain migration and other visas until the country can tackle mass migration.

“In Texas, we have been dealing with the brunt of the illegal immigration influence, but we’re seeing the ramifications of the H1-B system and how it’s been abuse in addition to chain migration and diversity visas, which we’ve been trying to fix for a long time,” Roy said on the Benny Show, hosted by conservative activist Benny Johnson.

Roy said with mass migration, “we’re dealing a mass community that is growing up that has no desire to assimilate and come here to become American and embrace Western civilization, embrace our Constitution, embrace our values.”

He continued, “We’ve allowed the corporatists to define our national policy.”

Roy cited one of Charlie Kirk’s X posts that called to restore the American social compact by reducing mass illegal and legal migration, amongst other things:

“We’re dealing with a cultural problem about who we are as Americans,” Roy said, adding that “51 million people in this country are foreign-born.”

“So yes, end the H1-B system. I’ve got a bill that I will be introducing this week or next,” Roy said, that is “a freeze on all immigration until we achieve certain objectives.”

He explained the reforms including ending the H1-B visa system, chain migration, diversity visas, dealing with birthright citizenship.

The Texas conservative said he will introduce the legislation as a framework to “freeze immigration entirely until we sort this crap out.”

Breitbart News reported exclusively that nearly 200 investigations into potential abuses of the H1-B visas program have been launched as part of the Labor Department’s work to “combat discrimination against American workers.”

“We are deploying every tool at the department’s disposal to root out H-1B visa abuse and safeguard high-skilled American jobs,” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Breitbart News. “I am committed to ensuring accountability within the H-1B process, which is why I am personally certifying investigations.

“President Trump has made it clear that American workers come first, and we will fulfill that mission.”