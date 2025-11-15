More than 70 percent of people who were affected by the Palisades Fire in California from January are still living in temporary housing, according to a report.

A survey conducted by the Department of Angels surveyed “2,300 fire-impacted residents across” Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times. The survey found that 75 percent “of surveyed Pacific Palisades residents and 67% of surveyed Altadena residents are in temporary housing.”

Per the outlet:

Roughly 75% of surveyed Pacific Palisades residents and 67% of surveyed Altadena residents are in temporary housing. Many expect they’ll have to move again in the next few months. The report found that although residents who experienced a total loss have struggled with finding stable housing, residents who experienced structural and smoke or ash damage have had to move more frequently. For residents who lost their homes in Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Malibu, 22% said they expected to move again within the next six to 12 months and 9% expected to move within the next few months. Of those residents who experienced structural and smoke or ash damage, 19% expected to have to move in the next few months and 18% believed they’d have to move within a year.

Fox News reported one person explained that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) “has Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief Dollars.”

The person explained to Fox News that prior to the government shutdown, they were “going to meet with HUD” to talk about that, adding that it could be used to reinvest in infrastructure.

Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston reported that during a hearing on Thursday, Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WS) and Rick Scott (R-FL) heard from “victims of the devastating and deadly fires.” Among those who spoke at the hearing was The Hills reality star, Spencer Pratt:

One of those who spoke at the confab was The Hills reality show star Spencer Pratt, who has become a leading advocate for the victims of the fires. “By the grace of God, my family survived,” he said during his testimony. “My family has not lost our hope, but we did lose our home and everything we own in the Palisades fire,” Pratt said during the hearing, wearing a hat with the words, “Newsome will never be president.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has been reported as attempting to shift attention away from the Pacific Palisades fire, which “destroyed 7,000 structures and killed 12 people in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas alone.”

Johnson previously suggested that the Senate “could subpoena” Newsom “to explain state and local failures during the Palisades Fire.”