“A society that sacrifices its own children for pity and power is a death cult — and the liberal West is feeding the beast by validating its lies,” the son of a Hamas co-founder warned, describing Hamas’s strategy of turning Gaza’s civilians into human shields to win global sympathy.

Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Mosab Hassan Yousef — the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, who later broke with the terror group and worked covertly with Israeli intelligence as “The Green Prince” — delivered a sweeping warning to Western progressives as global sympathy for the Palestinian cause reaches historic highs.

The former Hamas insider’s warning comes as Israel marks two linked anniversaries: 78 years since the U.N. Partition Plan on November 29, 1947 — when the Arab world rejected a Jewish state and launched a war — and its November 30 national day commemorating the departure and expulsion of nearly 900,000 Jews from Arab and Muslim countries and Iran, after Arab regimes turned on their Jewish populations in the wake of the U.N. vote and Israel’s creation and stripped them of citizenship, property, and basic rights.

“The world forgets history,” Yousef said. “But history is repeating itself — and this time the liberal West is helping it happen.”

“This Is Their Strategy — Sacrificing Children to Cry Genocide.”

Drawing on his upbringing inside Hamas’s inner circle, Yousef said the terror group’s approach on October 7 — and throughout what he called “77 years of Palestinian violence” — was never about land, borders, or “occupation,” but about producing maximum civilian suffering for political gain and Western consumption.

“This is their strategy,” he warned. “Put children in harm’s way, weaponize civilians, endanger both sides, and use the blood to ignite endless war.”

Hamas, he stressed, knows it cannot defeat Israel on the battlefield.

“They know they cannot win a conventional war,” Yousef said. “So they try to defeat Israel in the court of liberal Western opinion — by creating as many civilian casualties as possible and then screaming ‘genocide.’”

Launching the October 7 massacre from one of the most densely populated areas on earth was deliberate, he argued. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar “knew exactly what Israel’s response would be,” describing the attack as a trap designed to generate horrific images from Gaza that could then be weaponized in Western media, campuses, and streets.

“They orchestrated the entire war,” Yousef said. “They did it to gain pity points — and many in the liberal West fell for it.”

Israel, by contrast, he said, “did everything it could to minimize civilian casualties” while facing an enemy that has “adopted the strategy of weaponizing civilians for 77 years,” a culture of death that glorifies martyrdom and treats children as tools, knowing that activists in New York, London, and Paris would rush to accuse Israel of mass murder.

“There Is No Such Thing as a Palestinian — It’s a False Identity.”

The former Hamas operative reserved some of his sharpest criticism for what he called the “manufactured Palestinian identity,” insisting it was invented for political utility and continues to fuel violence that Western progressives now excuse.

“There is no such thing as Palestinian,” he said. “There is no such thing as Palestine. These are terms borrowed from the Romans — from conquerors. At most, what they call ‘Palestinians’ are Arabs, and Israel already has two million Arab citizens.”

He described the Palestinian national narrative as “a mask,” constructed to justify rejecting peace, rejecting coexistence, and ultimately rejecting Israel’s right to exist — even as the same narrative is now chanted on American campuses.

“After 77 years of insisting on violence, this mask must be dropped,” he declared. “They should never be rewarded for almost a century of chaos and bloodshed.”

In one of his most forceful statements as the son of a Hamas founder, Yousef went further.

“‘Palestinian’ is a made-up identity, invented by con artists who sacrifice Arab children for power,” he said. “I was born an Arab. Then they told us we were Palestinians — but never said why.”

Those same leaders, he charged, “gambled with children’s futures for politics,” whether in Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

“My rage is at Hamas and at the Palestinian Authority,” the former Hamas insider said. “They are reckless. They don’t care about Arab or Jewish children.”

The Liberal West’s “Naïve Generation” Has Become Hamas’s Greatest Asset.

Yousef warned that Western youth — increasingly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause — have been shaped by a shallow worldview of “oppressed vs. oppressor,” leaving them easy prey for Hamas’s propaganda and what he called Palestinian “victim ideology.”

“This generation thinks the world is just good guys and bad guys,” he said. “And they see Hamas as freedom fighters.”

Recent polling reflects the trend: over the past decade, American sympathy for Israel has eroded, with growing numbers — especially among Democrats and younger voters — now saying they sympathize more with Palestinians and even accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza.

“They don’t understand history,” Yousef said. “They don’t understand the Holocaust, or what 77 years of Palestinian violence looked like. They don’t understand Hamas’s ideology.”

As a former Hamas insider, he said the group intentionally shaped its narrative to exploit that generational blind spot.

“Hamas understood this game,” Yousef said. “Play the victim, play the underdog, hold a rifle against a modern army, and the West will cheer you on. Many people are frustrated with their own lives and want revolution — and Hamas sells them one.”

The choice, he said, is between “revolution — intifada, chaos, destruction, bloodshed — or evolution through education, understanding, tolerance, and peace.” Yet, he warned, too many in the liberal West are cheering the first path without understanding where it leads.

“The Liberal West Is Feeding the Beast — You Will Pay the Consequences.”

Yousef said Western progressives who validate Palestinian accusations of genocide — despite overwhelming evidence of Hamas’s deliberate human-shield tactics — were endangering themselves, not just Israelis.

“You can believe their victimhood story,” he warned. “But by doing so, you are inviting violence into your own backyard.”

He said that accusing Israel of genocide not only distorts reality, it also empowers Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and their broader ideological project far beyond Gaza.

“They are feeding the beast,” he said. “They are validating barbarism.”

He warned that the jihadist project is not limited to rockets and tunnels.

“Today we are experiencing financial jihad, diplomatic jihad, and physical jihad,” he said. “The liberal West is opening the gates — and pretending it is compassion.”

Israel, he insisted, will survive. The West might not.

“Israel is strong, united, experienced,” Yousef said. “But I’m not sure about Europe. I’m not sure about the United States. Let them keep inviting this evil — they will wake up one day and not even remember how this happened. The collapse could be sudden, like a domino effect.”

“This Was Never About Land — It Was About Destroying Israel and the West.”

Yousef said the global narrative misrepresents the conflict entirely.

“This conflict isn’t about land,” he said. “Those claims of occupation and genocide are lies.”

He noted that Israel withdrew from Gaza, “gave the Gazans the opportunity to build a state,” and instead they “voted for Hamas,” which then used the territory as a launching pad for war. Recent polling, he pointed out, still shows majorities of Palestinians supporting the October 7 attack and denying its atrocities.

Hamas’s true purpose, he said, mirrors the ideology he was raised in as the son of a Hamas leader.

“Destroy Israel. Destroy the non-Muslim entity. Force humanity to submit to Allah and Islam,” he said. “That is the ideology — not a state, not borders, not freedom.”

He added that offers of a Palestinian state — made repeatedly since 1947 — were consistently rejected because “peace was never their goal.”

“Israel said yes to every proposal,” he noted. “The Palestinians chose violence every time.”

“If the West Keeps Choosing Emotion over Truth, Collapse Will Happen Fast.”

Yousef closed with a direct appeal to Americans and to the broader liberal West to step back from slogans and examine what they are actually endorsing when they march for “Palestine.”

“We need to see things for what they are,” he said. “We need to ask: Is their claim to the land legitimate? Is their violence justified? Is Israel really what the world says it is?”

“As long as we are not truth-seekers, as long as we act on emotion, not reason, the outcome will be catastrophic,” he warned. “Listen to those who lived it. If you don’t, you will deal with the consequences.”

