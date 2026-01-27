Times Square Billboard for ‘The Invisible Coup’ Delivers Terror-Funding Bombshell

A striking digital billboard display in New York City’s Times Square is promoting Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s book The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, which reached #1 on Amazon the day before its January 20 release.

Displayed prominently above the New York Police Department’s Times Square substation, the billboard juxtaposes Schweizer’s book cover alongside the words: “NYC, did you know? Terror groups linked to 9/11 are funding and helping elect members of Congress.” The layout spans two panels: one side features the book cover, while the other presents a visual of the Twin Towers with the faces of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) superimposed atop them.

The Times Square ad follows a string of bold promotional displays that have appeared across California, including street art installations in Los Angeles and Sacramento. The displays—believed to be the work of conservative street artist Sabo—mirror themes from The Invisible Coup, including depictions of Chinese fighter jets, parachuting Chinese infants, and California Governor Gavin Newsom wearing a communist uniform. These artworks reflect the book’s central revelations about how foreign powers and domestic elites are allegedly coordinating to weaponize immigration and influence American elections.

The book has received endorsements from prominent figures including President Donald Trump, who described it as “vitally important” and “very interesting,” urging, “BUY THIS BOOK!” Conservative broadcaster Mark Levin called it “a great book, a very important book” and “an absolutely critical read.” “War Room” host Steve Bannon praised The Invisible Coup as a “monumental work,” telling his audience he hoped the book would “rattle [them] to [their] core.” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on The Alex Marlow Show, “I think that everyone in Congress should be required to read that book, and hopefully we can figure out a way to stop the damage before it gets even worse.”

Peter Schweizer, a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author and president of the Government Accountability Institute, has produced investigative works that have triggered FBI probes, led to congressional resignations, and prompted bipartisan reform laws. His past bestsellers include Red-Handed, Blood Money, Secret Empires, and Profiles in Corruption.