Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) has endorsed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) in California’s 2026 governor’s race.

Schiff stated:

Eric Swalwell has the vision and strength to take on our state’s biggest challenges and make real progress, from lowering costs for families to protecting our democracy from Donald Trump. We worked together to investigate Trump during his first presidency, and Eric played a leadership role in the impeachment trial after the President incited a violent mob to attack the capitol on January 6th. What I saw then, and what I know now, is that Eric is fully prepared to get things done and deliver for the Golden State.

Swalwell responded on X, “I am honored to have the support of Senator @AdamSchiff as we work together to tackle our state’s biggest challenges — from lowering costs for families to protecting our democracy from Donald Trump.”

Schiff’s statement underscores his continued emphasis on the events of January 6, even as the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Fischer v. United States narrowed the Justice Department’s use of obstruction charges in those cases. Legal analysts have noted the ruling may affect hundreds of prosecutions and weaken claims that January 6 constituted an “insurrection,” particularly in cases lacking evidence of violence or document tampering.

Swalwell’s campaign has had to navigate persistent concerns over his past ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy. Fang reportedly took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 campaign and placed an intern in his office, according to a Bay Area political operative and a U.S. intelligence official cited by Axios.

Swalwell met Fang while serving on the Dublin City Council, prior to his time on the House Intelligence Committee. His office has said he “provided information” about Fang to the FBI and declined to answer detailed questions. In 2021, Swalwell’s team also declined comment on a 2013 photo of him with Chinese diplomat Song Ru’an — a photo “liked” by Fang — which resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny of his past interactions with Chinese officials.

Schiff himself faced criticism during his time in the House for allegedly doctoring evidence during the January 6 committee hearings and promoting disproven allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Breitbart News has reported that Schiff is now facing a criminal investigation related to mortgage fraud and has established a legal defense fund to address mounting legal issues.

Both Schiff and Swalwell were removed from the Intelligence Committee in 2023 after Republicans gained control of the House. Speaker Kevin McCarthy argued that Schiff’s use of fabricated evidence and Swalwell’s relationship with Fang disqualified them from holding positions with access to sensitive intelligence.

Swalwell’s campaign positions include vowing to strip ICE agents of their driver’s licenses and prosecute them under state laws if he is elected governor. “They’re gonna lose their immunity,” Swalwell said. “They’re not going to be able to drive, I will take your driver’s license. Good luck walking to work, a**holes.”

Polling conducted in January showed Rep. Katie Porter leading the Democrat field with 14 percent, followed by Swalwell at 11 percent. Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton led the overall race with 18 and 17 percent, respectively. The numbers reflect broader dissatisfaction with Democrat leadership in California, as nearly half of likely voters indicated they were considering a Republican candidate for governor.