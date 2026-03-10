Brendan Carr: Trump’s FCC Is Forcing Telecom Companies to Remove ‘Invidious Forms of DEI Discrimination’

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said Tuesday at a Breitbart News policy event that the agency under President Donald Trump has begun reversing internal diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives while encouraging telecommunications companies to prioritize performance and meeting customer needs.

During the event, Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle asked Carr about President Donald Trump’s efforts to get rid of what Boyle called the “totally failed” experiment with diversity, equity, and inclusion, and about the effect those efforts are having on companies regulated by the FCC such as Verizon and Comcast.

Carr responded, “So as soon as I came in, we ended that.”

“Most people don’t realize that when I came in as chair of the FCC in January of 25, the FCC had promoting DEI listed as, I think, our number two or three highest strategic priority,” Carr explained. “We were spending millions and millions of dollars promoting DEI at the FCC, right? The FCC — we’re trying to, you know, make sure there’s more internet connectivity out there, but we were getting sidetracked by promoting DEI.”

“We’ve been going through the entities that we regulate and looking at ones that have been participating in this sort of invidious form of DEI discrimination. We’ve been pleased with the progress that we’re seeing. As you’ve noted, Verizon, AT&T, Charter, others have come forward, and they’ve agreed to end their promotion of those invidious forms of DEI discrimination, to focus on merit, and focus on serving their customers. I think that’s a good thing,” he concluded.