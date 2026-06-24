Attorney Faces Massive ICE Penalty Over Alleged Asylum Fraud

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has launched its first-ever effort to financially penalize an immigration attorney accused of submitting fraudulent asylum applications.

According to federal authorities on Tuesday, attorney Vinod Doddamani is facing a proposed $250,000 fine after investigators alleged he submitted 64 fraudulent documents across 32 separate immigration cases. According to the Department of Homeland Security, many of the asylum filings contained nearly identical narratives, descriptions of persecution, and supporting details.

The enforcement action follows a directive issued last month by the department’s top attorney instructing ICE to pursue legal professionals suspected of abusing the asylum system. Officials argue that fraudulent filings contribute to already severe backlogs in immigration courts and hinder efforts to remove criminal illegal aliens.

“Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a statement announcing the case.

“By holding [Doddamani] accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over.”

The move comes as scrutiny grows over allegations of misconduct within parts of the immigration law industry. Earlier this month, Seattle-based immigration attorney Alexandra Lozano shut down her high-volume practice after surrendering her law license amid disciplinary proceedings.

Lozano’s firm, which represented thousands of migrants, was accused in lawsuits and complaints of filing questionable applications, exaggerating abuse allegations, and pursuing immigration benefits for clients who allegedly did not qualify.

Lozano has denied wrongdoing and described the allegations as unfair attacks on her practice.

“As many of you know, our firm has faced increasing challenges and unjust scrutiny in recent years. After careful consideration, we have determined that closing the firm is the best course of action,” Lozano said in a statement.