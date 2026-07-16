Several prominent Republican lawmakers weighed in on President Donald Trump’s “shocking” primetime speech to the nation Thursday evening with a common call to action: It is time to secure America’s elections.

Trump hit a variety of topics during the address, focusing on election integrity and the discovery of serious vulnerabilities. Trump revealed that China allegedly stole voter information and meddled in elections, and these realities were covered up by none other than the deep state. Trump also revealed that over a quarter of non-citizens are registered to vote.

“I’ve also ordered DHS to notify every state about non-citizens on their voter rolls and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from the lists immediately,” Trump said. “But most importantly, addressing this crisis of election security demands that Congress must pass the SAVE America Act. How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat.”

Trump surmised that the only reason one would not want to pass the SAVE America Act is for the purposes of cheating, pushing bad candidates through who would otherwise never win on their own.

“The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way,” Trump said, explaining, “This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID. How simple is that? Could I have your photo please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.”

Lawmakers agree that these realities make it even more crucial to pass the SAVE America Act, which would, in part, require a voter to show valid ID to prove they are a U.S. citizen in order to vote in federal elections.

“Tonight’s revelations in President Trump’s speech were truly shocking,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a statement following Trump’s address.

“Communist China is our enemy and will stop at nothing to undermine our republic and destroy our way of life. The deep state will stop at nothing to stay in power and control the American people,” he continued, noting that it should now be clear to every single American that it has “never been more crucial to secure our elections against fraud and foreign interference.”

“We need the SAVE America Act now,” the Florida senator said. “The Senate should be in Washington working around the clock to get this done. Use or lose the filibuster. Cancel recess. Whatever it takes. However long it takes.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) shared a snippet from the trove of documents released by the White House, summarizing the finding this way: “China attempted to manufacture fake ballots for Joe Biden.”

“End birthright citizenship for illegal alien invaders and birth tourists. Defend our sovereignty. Pass the Citizenship Act of 2026,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) said.

“This. Only this. Especially now,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said, calling on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act.

“And this is EXACTLY why America needs election security,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) said. “Pass the SAVE America Act or we lose our nation.”

“The findings released by the White House this evening should deeply disturb every American, Republican or Democrat, and demonstrate the undeniable need for stronger safeguards in our elections,” Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said.

“The integrity of our elections and the American people’s confidence in them depend on it,” he continued. “Pass the SAVE America Act.”

“At least 278,000 foreigners are registered to vote in our elections,” Rep. Riley M. Moore (R-WI) said. “The CCP stole 220 million Americans’ voter files. No more excuses. The Senate must past the SAVE America Act NOW!”

“We must secure our elections in order to preserve trust in American democracy,” Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said following Trump’s address, also calling to pass the SAVE America Act.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) added, “The Chinese Communist Party is one of the greatest adversaries of the United States. Their efforts to influence our elections are apparent and we will not tolerate it.”

“It is time to pass the SAVE America Act,” he demanded. “We must ensure that American elections are safe and secure.”

Several other lawmakers made similar calls to secure America’s elections once and for all.