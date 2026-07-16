Trump: Only Reason Not to Pass SAVE America Act Is ‘You Want to Cheat’

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening stressed the importance of passing the SAVE America Act during his address to the nation from the White House.

“We have very important elections coming up. We want those elections to be honest,” the president said in reference to the November midterms.

He then addressed the fact that not passing the act meant there is cheating:

I’ve also ordered DHS to notify every state about non-citizens on their voter rolls and direct them to remove all ineligible voters from the lists immediately. But most importantly addressing this crisis of election security, demands that congress must pass the SAVE America Act. How easy is that to do, unless you want to cheat. The only reason you wouldn’t do it is you want to cheat, because your policies are so bad and your candidates are so pathetic that you can’t get away or can’t get elected any other way. This landmark bill requires that all voters must show photo voter ID. How simple is that? Could I have your photo please? Photo voter ID. All voters must provide proof of citizenship.

Indeed, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) recently echoed Trump’s comments during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Someone just told me this morning, one of our staff said that Senator Slotkin made some statement, like if the Save Act passes, Democrats will be built up for them to never win elections. That sort of makes the point, doesn’t it?” he said. “If photo ID is an existential threat to Democrats having power, I mean, that sort of tells you something about the state of our elections, as spoken by a Democrat.”

President Trump has taken a hard stance when it comes to the SAVE America Act. Most recently, he refused to sign a housing bill Congress approved, highlighting the fact that the Senate has failed to pass the act to safeguard America’s elections, according to Breitbart News.