The communist Chinese government allegedly sought to find and pay U.S. journalists to report negatively about President Donald Trump in 2019 to sway the 2020 presidential election, according to a declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) note.

The declassified CIA note is one document in a trove the White House released Thursday night in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s speech on election integrity and major election vulnerabilities. During his nearly 26-minute speech, the president announced declassified findings of China compromising U.S. voter rolls, noncitizens on voter rolls, vulnerabilities in electronic voting and ballot-counting systems, and an election fraud investigation in Michigan after the 2020 election that was allegedly slow-walked by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ).

WATCH — Trump Claims China Sought to Pay Anti-Trump Journalists to Smear Him:

During his speech, President Trump accused the Chinese government of seeking to “identify U.S. journalists who had reported negatively on the U.S. president and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him, as many as they could and they didn’t care what they said.”

“The Chinese government wanted the U.S. president to lose the next election,” the 45th and 47th president said.

The declassified CIA note released by the White House said the Chinese government’s strategy in mid-2019 against the U.S. “was focused on undermining domestic confidence in the U.S. President.”

“The strategy included efforts to use Chinese contracts with big U.S. companies to influence U.S. business leaders to turn against the U.S. President,” the CIA note reads. “The Chinese Government sought to identify U.S. journalists who had reported negatively on the U.S. President and pay them to write more negative articles about him. The Chinese Government wanted the U.S. President to lose the next election.”

After Trump’s speech, the government of China denied any election interference in the U.S. The Chinese embassy in Washington issued a statement to CBS News denying any wrongdoing.

“China has all along adhered to the principle of non-interference in others’ internal affairs,” the statement reportedly read. “The U.S. election is an internal matter of the U.S. Its outcome is determined by the votes of the American people. China has never and will never interfere in the presidential elections of the U.S.”

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded the American government “stop vilifying China.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.