Declassified Intelligence Records: China ‘Compromised’ at Least 18 State Voter Rolls

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump’s White House published declassified documents related to election integrity and China’s encroachment into American elections.

One of those documents, a disclosure from the United States intelligence community via the White House Task Force on Government Transparency, suggests that at least 18 states have had their voter rolls “compromised” by China.

The document posted by the White House only names 15 of the 18 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Those named in the document are:

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

In addition, the document states that the U.S. intelligence community has found that more than 200 million voter records have been compromised by China.

“President Trump is alerting Congressional and state government leadership officials to the election infrastructure vulnerabilities in states identified by name in the declassified intelligence records,” the document, dated July 13, states.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.