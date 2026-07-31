The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is cracking down on foreign nationals voting in New Jersey, Breitbart News has learned. This month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) admitted that a so-called “software error” allowed thousands of foreign nationals to register to vote in the state, with hundreds voting in elections since 2023.

On Friday, DHS officials said investigations have led to charges against four foreign nationals in New Jersey who voted in elections over the last six years.

“These aliens illegally voted in American elections,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said. “New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote in New Jersey. We need the SAVE America Act to ensure only Americans elect American leaders.”

Idan Choresh, a 43-year-old Israeli national, voted in the 2022 election and has since been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election, along with making false statements to naturalize, and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.

Choresh arrived in the United States in January 2001 and was given a green card in July 2020 before applying for naturalized American citizenship in May 2025.

Likewise, federal prosecutors have charged 70-year-old Jacenth Emelyn Beadle Exum of Jamaica, who voted in the 2020 election, with making false statements to naturalize. Exum arrived in the U.S. in July 2000 and was given a green card in July 2004 before securing naturalized citizenship in August 2022.

In addition, David Gboty Neewilly, a 73-year-old Liberian national who voted in the 2020 and 2024 elections, has been charged with voting by an alien in a federal election, as well as making false statements to naturalize.

Neewilly arrived in the U.S. in July 1998, was given a green card in June 2014, and applied for naturalized citizenship in May 2025.

Abhinandan Vig, a 33-year-old Indian national, was charged with unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization after having voted in the 2020 election. Vig arrived in the U.S. in June 2012 before applying for naturalized citizenship in March 2024.

This month, the White House released documents suggesting that more than 250,000 foreign nationals are illegally registered to vote in New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, and Nevada alone.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.