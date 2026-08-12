There is a decline of a desire to be wise, and that is the issue today, famed conservative commentator and author Dennis Prager said in a rare appearance on The Alex Marlow Show, discussing a wide variety of topics, including the basic battle of good versus evil in the world shortly after his 78th birthday and nearly two years after his devastating injury that left him paralyzed.

Prager’s birthday was a major milestone, coming nearly two years after suffering a devastating fall in November 2024, which resulted in a severe spinal cord injury that left him quadriplegic.

“What I’ve gone through has been quite serious, but here I am. Thank God my brain is completely intact. My thought process,” Prager told Marlow, explaining why he does not have a “normal voice.”

“Thank God I have a voice. Thank God I’m alive,” he said.

Despite his injury, Prager continues write books, build the PragerU brand, share his thoughts, and offer his defense of conservative principles, sharing many of them on The Alex Marlow Show.

In light of all this, Marlow asked Prager about the concept of wisdom and where he finds it himself in this day and age.

“Because we’re in an incredibly stupid age, and all of this – we’ve cured boredom with our stupid phones and all of the deep thought that we used to do all that time now seems to be dedicated toward fleeting, disposable, momentary pleasures like enjoying our phones,” Marlow observed. “Where do you begin? And I know Bible be number one, but what is the best way to access wisdom right now if you’re someone who’s yearning for it at this time.”

Prager observed that the “decline of the desire to be wise is the issue” today.

“People want knowledge. They want success, but they don’t – wisdom is a non-issue. If you ask a kid in high school, ‘Would you like to be wise?’ He or she would look at you, go, ‘What? What do you mean?'” Prager observed.

Even college kids are lacking this yearning, Prager continued.

“You don’t become what you don’t want to become. You want to be a hockey player. You got to start at a young age, skating – that’s the way it works in life. I wanted to be wise. I loved the idea. I wanted to understand life. This was a yearning in my life. It was built in and partially from my home and school,” he said.

Prager also spoke about his book, If There Is No God: The Battle Over Who Defines Good and Evil. Summarizing the topic, Marlow observed that people are either going to have a “Judeo-Christian-based, God-based society, or some alternative, be it Islamism or secular leftism … Judeo-Christian societies, or secular leftist societies, or Muslim societies.”

“Let’s begin with slavery,” Prager said, offering an example of what he laid out in his book. “Everybody had slaves, so the question is, isn’t who had slaves? The question is who abolished slavery, and the answer is they were Protestants. You’re a Catholic. I’m a Jew. So we have no vested interest in just saying the truth. Well, there’s a vested interest in truth, and based on, they were very deeply immersed in the Bible.”

“They were Bible-believing people who abolished slavery. That’s the way it is,” Prager said, identifying the “most bloody, ruthless, cruel, bloodletting, enslaving century” as the 20th century, all done at the hands of what he described as secular movements.

“Eighty percent communism, 20 percent Nazism, 100 million people, non-combatants, plus a billion enslaved people,” Prager said, noting many people are not aware of that.

“As for the Islamic record, why is North Africa speaking Arabic? Why did it happen so fast? Why is there a sword on the Saudi Arabian flag? The greatest Muslim writer is Ibn Khaldun, and his work on history is considered one of the greatest works by a medieval writer. And Ibn Khaldun wrote, ‘We are superior to Jews and Christians because we Muslims believe that you can and should coerce people into accepting your faith. We are believers in jihad; they are not,’ and that was considered superior,'” he added.

WATCH the entire interview below: