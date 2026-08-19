Michigan Democrat congressional candidate William Lawrence, co-founder of the Soros-supported Sunrise Movement, a radical left-wing climate activist organization that describes its mission as “fighting fascism to win a Green New Deal,” called for “reconstructing” America through racial and economic justice in a 2023 interview.

In an unearthed clip provided to Breitbart News, Lawrence told the Hegemonicon Podcast in 2023 that he wanted to “reconstruct” America through “racial and economic justice.”

He also described himself as a Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporter dating back to 2017 and recalled Sunrise thought they were “going to write his climate platform in the White House.”

Lawrence has additionally indicated that Kamala Harris was not far-left enough for him.

Sanders has since endorsed Lawrence’s campaign. Lawrence responded to the endorsement by saying, “It’s a terrific honor, Bernie is somebody who inspired me when he ran in 2016 and again in 2020.”

The endorsement comes as the Vermont senator endorsed 20 DSA members across the country this cycle, including the full slate of New York City DSA candidates.

Sanders himself was endorsed for president in 2019 by the national DSA. The organization has supported positions including abolishing the Senate, presidency, and Supreme Court; abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, borders, and prisons; defunding the Pentagon; and granting mass amnesty to illegal aliens with criminal records.

RNC spokesman Hunter Lovell told Breitbart News:

William Lawrence and Bernie Sanders share two halves of a bff heart necklace and the desire to wreck the American way of life. These two socialists want to take a hacksaw to Michigan. Thank goodness Congressman Tom Barrett is standing in their way and fighting for working families.

Republican Congressman Barrett is a former Army helicopter pilot seeking reelection in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, a toss-up seat that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 and could help determine control of the House. During his time in Congress, Barrett has delivered historic tax cuts for hardworking families and expanded benefits for Michigan veterans.

Lawrence has aligned himself with Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. The two candidates have cross-endorsed one another.

Lawrence’s alliance with El-Sayed drew criticism from Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI). Before the primary, Stevens criticized El-Sayed for campaigning with Lawrence after Lawrence drew backlash over comments about older black political leaders, calling the remarks ‘goofy and hurtful and painful.’

Lawrence has also received support from actor Mark Ruffalo, who appeared at an online fundraiser for Michigan DSA candidates including Lawrence, El-Sayed, and State House candidate Donavan McKinney. During the fundraiser, Ruffalo said progressive gains were the result of a movement building since 2016, declaring, “This is our movement coming to bear fruit.” Ruffalo, who reportedly earned $12 million for a brief appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is worth as much as $35 million, has advocated higher taxes on the wealthy, supported Brazil’s socialist president and the pro-communist “Let Cuba Live” campaign, and frequently opposed Republicans and President Donald Trump, including on his immigration agenda.