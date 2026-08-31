Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico is now openly campaigning on raising Americans’ taxes.

Facing polls indicating his support has topped out and doubts from fellow Democrats who do not believe he has what it takes to excite minority communities, Talarico is now openly campaigning on raising taxes on Americans.

“I’ve told every wealthy person I’ve come across in this race: If you are ok with getting taxed more, if you’re ok with me limiting your influence in politics, you are welcome to join this movement that we are building,” he said, thanking billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban for being part of it.

Talarico’s campaign platform includes plans to create what he described as a “fairer” tax system.

“Make giant corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share of taxes. (That way, we can cut taxes for working families and small businesses,),” he claims – a promise that leftists often make but never deliver on for hardworking Americans. His campaign website claims that he is interested in making “billionaires pay their fair share in taxes,” including “by imposing a higher tax on their income and capital gains and ending the dubious ‘buy, borrow, die’ loopholes that billionaires use to grow untaxed wealth.”

He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate while standing up against what he described as “attacks against SNAP and WIC,” but are actually the efforts of the Trump administration to root out fraud, waste, and abuse in these programs.

So while Talarico’s rhetoric points to only taxing the wealthy, he actively opposed the “big, beautiful” bill, which kept tax cuts in place for middle-class Americans and included added benefits like no tax on tips or overtime. If this had not passed, tax brackets would have returned to pre-2018 levels.

Talarico claimed of the legislation, “In that big ugly bill, they gutted our health care, they defunded schools, and they did all that to cut taxes for their donors. So, when you’re doing the people’s business instead of your donors’ business, you fight for things like I’ve fought for at the state capitol.”

Recently, Talarico said he chose to run for the U.S. Senate instead of completing his ordination as part of his “seminary journey,” describing his campaign as another form of ministry.

“And when we’re out here and we’re giving hope to people who have been starved of hope, when we bring people together who normally wouldn’t be together, it does feel like we’re doing some kind of ministry,” Talarico said.

Notably, Talarico has a controversial history spiritually, referring to God as nonbinary without offering context or acknowledging that God uses masculine pronouns to reveal Himself. And when he delivered the invocation on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, he closed the prayer not in the name of Jesus but in “all your many names” – not referencing Biblical names for God like Yahweh Nissi (The Lord is My Banner) or Yahweh Shalom (The Lord is peace) but pagan entities or names observed in religions such as Hinduism and Islam.

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