Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico said he chose to run for the U.S. Senate instead of completing his ordination, describing his campaign as another form of ministry.

Talarico said he struggled with the decision last summer and turned to his pastor for spiritual guidance.

“I was trying to decide between running for the seat and finishing my ordination as part of my seminary journey,” Talarico said. “And I was trying to decide between running for the seat and finishing my ordination as part of my seminary journey.”

His pastor told him that a political campaign could also serve as a form of ministry.

“He said, you know, this campaign can also be a form of ministry. And when we’re out here and we’re giving hope to people who have been starved of hope,” Talarico added. “When we bring people together who normally wouldn’t be together, it does feel like we’re doing some kind of ministry.”