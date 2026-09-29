Trump, Tech Leaders Sign ‘White House Accord on Super Intelligence’

WASHINGTON — Leaders in Artificial Intelligence, or “Super Intelligence” as President Donald Trump has officially rebranded it, on Tuesday signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, which House Speaker Mike Johnson described as the companies’ commitment to “robust internal controls and layers of internal and external review.”

Johnson provided an overview of the document during a press gaggle outside the West Wing, flanked by executives including xAI’s Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and many more.

The gaggle, which Trump soon joined, followed a lengthy private luncheon attended by Johnson, Trump, cabinet officials, and the executives.

“The super intelligence providers are committed to building trust as they help us build the future, and they can and will do that, and they are ready to put their names on the line to agree to that very commitment,” Johnson said. “They expressed their desire to take accountability and ownership, and we have just formally signed a new document that you’ll all be seeing circulated today.”

“It is entitled the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a Joint Commitment on Frontier SI Responsibilities. This is a statement of principles that you’ll see — a statement of standards, commitments that are voluntary on behalf of the industry. It sets forth expectations. It’s, in short summary, robust internal controls and layers of internal and external review. That’s important because you need people to be providing oversight and transparency, and that’s what these leaders are going to do.”

Johnson said Congress and the White House would continue to guide the AI industry’s “development in a safe manner.”

Trump likened the White House Accord on Superintelligence to a “constitution.”

“We had a great — really a great great meeting. It was something very, very special,” he said.

“They love our country, they love the world,” he said of the executives. “And they came together, and they did something … it’s almost like a constitution in a way … and the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president, and it really is a form of protection.”

Zuckerberg called the internal controls and layered reviews “good steps.” He said:

But I think what we can all agree on is that the American public and our customers want to know that what we’re building is working in the way that we all intend. So, we drafted a set of principles and commitments around building robust internal controls and detecting if there are any issues with the technology, coupled with multiple layers of — of auditing and controls, starting with internal risk review, external auditors and evaluators, and agreeing that we’re going to have all of our boards of directors independently review the reports that come from the auditors. I think that these are good steps forward. The idea isn’t that this is the only thing that we will ever do. It is that this is a start and an accord that the whole industry could come to.

Trump also signed an executive order Tuesday to rebrand Artificial Intelligence as Super Intelligence.