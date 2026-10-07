WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump revealed Republicans’ closing midterm message on Wednesday before departing for a campaign stop in San Antonio, Texas.

When Breitbart News asked what the GOP’s core message is going into the home stretch of the election, Trump pointed to “beating Iran,” immense investment in the United States, a manufacturing resurrection, and historically low crime.

“Well, I think we’re doing really well. We’re beating Iran very badly. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, which is very paramount,” he began.

“We are having — it was just announced — the largest amount of money in history ever put into a country; $21 trillion. Nobody can do that. Factories, plants built all over. Crime is at the all-time lowest we’ve had in, I guess, 125 years. The best crime stats. Our country is doing great,” he added.

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Regarding Iran, oil flow in the Middle East showed some positive signs for the president last month as “Gulf oil exporters topped prewar levels ​for about half of September,” NBC News reported Monday.

On his second point, the president has made substantial progress on driving investment into the United States through the first 20 months of his second administration. The official White House website lists $11.2 trillion in investment commitments since the beginning of the administration.

Top investments include $1.4 trillion from the United Arab Emirates, $1.2 trillion from Qatar, $1 trillion from Japan, at least $600 billion each from top tech companies Nvidia, META, and Apple, along with many more commitments from other entities and countries.

As for crime, a study from the Council on Criminal Justice shows the United States achieved the lowest murder rate in major cities since at least 1900. The study says homicides are on pace to drop even further in 2026.

Crime across other categories such as rape and assaults saw significant drop-offs last year, according to the president. At a rally in August, he touted that 2025 saw 1.1 million fewer violent crimes and 10,000 fewer rapes than 2024.