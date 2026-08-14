President Donald Trump on Friday touted the results of his administration’s national crime crackdown, which includes a record drop in the homicide rate and violent crime.

Trump highlighted the successes in combatting crime while speaking before police officers in Nassau County, New York.

“With your help, last year we achieved the largest drop in murder rate ever recorded—the lowest level in 125 years. That’s since the year 1900. That was before my father was born,” the president said.

“It’s amazing. So I just want to thank all of the people, all of the people in this room. And today, I’m thrilled to announce that the FBI has just released a new Uniform Crime Report, showing that in 2025, we achieved the single largest reduction in violent crime in American history,” he added.

Trump said that in 2025, there were 3,100 fewer murders, 10,000 fewer rapes, and one million fewer assaults, burglaries, robberies, and thefts than in 2024, which was President Joe Biden’s last full year in office. According to the president, murders and robberies continue to fall, with each down another 23 percent and 20 percent, respectively, thus far in 2026.

“The preliminary numbers for just now are even lower than the record numbers that you just heard. So it’s a great tribute to all of the people in this room,” he said.

Data from the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) backs up the trend of crime continuing to fall in 2026 that Trump outlined.

Reported levels of homicide are dipping even further through the first half of the year.

” The rate of reported homicides was 18% lower in the first half of 2026 than in the first half of 2025 in the 30 study cities providing data for that crime, representing 215 fewer homicides,” the CCJ found.

Trump also provided figures on federal law enforcement efforts since returning to office.

“Since I took office, federal law enforcement has arrested, incredibly, 1.2 million criminals nationwide, and bad ones. We want to make sure we get the bad ones,” he said. “And we’ve increased federal criminal prosecutions by over 50 percent.”

“And under the Trump administration, the FBI has nearly doubled its arrests for violent crime. The violent criminals are being arrested, and that’s why you see the good crime numbers,” he added.