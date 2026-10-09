Nolte: Day After Alleged Rape, Cornell University Jane Doe Assured ‘Rapist’ — ‘I Really Do Love U’

Less than 48 hours after she was supposedly gang raped, the woman known only as Jane Doe was not only reassuring one of the men she would later accuse of rape that she had no regrets, but that she is so at peace with the “gang bang” that she is “always here to talk about [his regrets,] [be]cause that was a lot.”

Yes, it was a lot.

She also reassured him with this: “I really do love u.”

The texts, obtained by TMZ, have already been partially reported by news outlets such as ABC News and the New York Times. For whatever reason, though, those outlets did not report the full texts, the contents of which, in my eyes, should put an end to the rape allegations.

So why didn’t these outlets report the full texts?

It might be that these outlets only saw partial texts, which is something I find hard to believe. No responsible media outlet would publish without knowing the full context.

What’s more, based on their decades of left-wing corruption, I’m more inclined to believe these media outlets withheld the full texts from the public for political reasons. The timing of this story — just weeks before the midterms and two years after the event — is obviously suspect. Additionally, the corporate media are infested with man-haters, and this story obviously hits their collective sweet spots.

The opening text appears to be from Jonathan Newell to Jane Doe. Newell is the black Chi Phi member Jane Doe is now accusing of rape. Just as outrageous is the fact that Newell, without any due process, was just booted out of Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being named in Jane Doe’s civil suit.

I only mention Newell’s race because Democrats have a very long history of persecuting and even lynching black men without due process over invented sexual misdeeds, especially against white women.

“Hey [redacted] this is Jonathan [redacted] gave me ur number. I just wanted to apologize for how things went down the other night,” he texted the next day. “My memory’s kinda fuzzy abt a lot of it but me and Matt both feel like sl[redacted] for being too f[redacted] up to shut it down and kick people out before it got way out of hand.”

“Matt” appears to refer to Matthew Ingalls, the frat brother who was closest to Jane Doe, who first broached the idea of a threesome, and who, after being publicly named last month, reportedly left the country for Dubai.

“Matt” also claimed (at the time) that Jane Doe took advantage of him during the hours-long event, including sodomizing him while he was too intoxicated to consent.

Jonathan ends his text to Jane Doe this way: “You’re an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard but again I’m so so sorry.”

Here are the highlights of Jane Doe’s return text:

aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too. i think we were all way to f[redacted] drunk and high… at the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang is out of their jurisdiction. i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf

As far as I’m concerned, this next bit is case closed…

but if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot.

That sure sounds to me not only like Jane Doe is at peace with what happened, but that she is so okay with it, she’s willing to talk the man she would later accuse of rape through any trauma that he might be feeling.

She closes with this…

i really do love u and matt and i promise i wont get quiet and weird w u like i did last time

“[L]ast time?”

Last time????

“[L]ove you?”

Love you????

And now she’s accusing both of those guys of raping her.

Here’s the full text of her reply text:

aw jonathan i really appreciate this text. my memories super clouded too. i think we were all way to f[redacted] drunk and high. i’m getting a little heat (pi phi girls ([redacted] and [redacted]) can’t get my name out of their mouth)) but that’s to be expected. but at the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang is out of their jurisdiction. i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf,, also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn’t need to get up in that. but if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot. i really do love u and matt and i promise i wont get quiet and weird w u like i did last time <4

A few weeks later, she would be assuring the campus police everything was consensual.

But two years later, and right before a vital midterm election, she’s crying rape.

As I have said numerous times, I reserve the right to change my mind as more evidence presents itself, and I have changed my mind. Originally, I believed Jane Doe came to regret her partaking in hours of group sex, so she rationalized away her responsibility into a gang rape. Now, however, I believe she’s a mercenary opportunist and manipulator who needs to be held fully accountable for these false accusations.

That’s not meant to defend the appalling behavior of the men involved on that night. Everything about this is gross and demonic, especially Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) siccing her remorselessly corrupt attorney general on the Cornell 7.