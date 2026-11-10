Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Monday announced a “time of fasting and prayer for the nation” after Republicans suffered crushing losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

“What happened last Tuesday was shocking and historic,” Hawley said in a post to X, referring to the Nov. 3 midterm elections in which radical Democrats won both the House and Senate.

“It calls for a historic response,” he continued.

Hawley called on Christians to “gather and seek the Lord.”

“I’m going to host a time of fasting and prayer for the nation on Tuesday, December 15 from 12 to 1 at the Capitol. Meet me there!” he said.

Hawley called for the prayer session after Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats and gained more than two dozen House districts, in addition to winning several governorships, including states that have previously been Republican strongholds like Texas.

Preliminary Fox News voter polling shows that religiously unaffiliated voters massively outnumbered white evangelical Christians in the 2026 midterm electorate, helping to contribute to Democrats’ blue wave victory.

Only 17 percent of midterm voters identified as white evangelical Christians, down from 23 percent in 2024 and 24 percent in the 2022 midterms, according to the poll.

In comparison, religious “nones” made up 27 percent of voters this election cycle, up from 24 percent in 2024.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.